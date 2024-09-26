Dassault Aviation, a French aircraft manufacturer, will create a new company for the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of the group’s military activities.
Based in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), the new company – Dassault Aviation MRO India (DAMROI) – is particularly committed to supporting Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Established under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (“Made in India”) policy to contribute to the country’s self-reliance and promote indigenous value-added services.
DAMROI will benefit from Dassault Aviation’s technological expertise and offer new opportunities for cooperation and collaboration with the aim of becoming a key player in participating to a full-fledged aerospace and defence ecosystem in India.
IAF fleet
Currently, the IAF operate a range of multi-role aircraft. The largest type of fighter they operate is the Su-30 MKI – with 222 aircraft made domestically by Hindustan Aeronautics and 72 Russian made units.
The Russian units were acquired between 1997 and 2008, though India signed an memorandum of understanding with Russia in October 2000 to start the licence production at Hindustan’s plant.
Since 2020, the service has begun acquiring Rafale fighters, of which Dassault have delivered 36 jets.
Meanwhile, the Mirage 2000 has become a longstanding staple of the IAF from as early as 1985. Two Mirage 2000TH units were inducted in 1985, 35 Mirage 2000H units between 1985 and 2005, and two more Mirage 2000Csbetween 2021-22.
Mirage 2000
The Mirage 2000 is a multi-role combat fighter that has been oeprational in the French Air Force since 1984.
It has also been selected by Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Greece, India, Peru, Qatar, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine will become the latest operator, with France announcing their intention to donate five fighters in June 2024.
The platform has nine hard points for carrying weapon system payloads: five on the fuselage and two on each wing. The single-seat version is armed with two internally mounted, high-firing-rate 30mm guns.
Mirage 2000 is also equipped to carry a range of air-to-surface missiles and weapons, including laser-guided bombs.