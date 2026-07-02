Eurodrone. Credit: AIRBUS.

Dassault Aviation chief executive Eric Trappier has accused Airbus of trying to exclude the French company from the multinational Eurodrone project.

Trappier made the remarks on 01 July 2026 before a French Senate committee, confirming a dispute reported by Reuters last month.

Trappier said: “For us it is very simple. Airbus told us to get out. We don’t agree and so we are in discussions on why we are excluded. I can’t tell you any more about where the programme is because relations are broken at a programme (level).”

The disagreement comes as Dassault Aviation reportedly seeks compensation from Airbus over procurement changes affecting the delayed Eurodrone programme, the news agency wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Eurodrone project involves Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, and is managed by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).

Airbus Defence and Space in Germany leads the programme, with Italy’s Leonardo and Spain’s Airbus Defence and Space as major subcontractors. Germany is acting as the lead nation.

Designed as the first remotely piloted air system (RPAS), the drone aims for unrestricted operation in non-segregated airspace, with the ability to carry a mission payload of up to 2.3 tonnes and an endurance of up to 40 hours.

Trappier’s comments followed the decision by Germany and France to end cooperation on a next-generation fighter jet, after long-standing disagreements between project leaders.

Airbus representing German and Spanish interests and France’s Dassault Aviation, were unable to come to an agreement over key issues, officials said.

During the Senate committee session, Trappier said Dassault Aviation remains open to partnerships, including those with non-European entities.

“We are capable of cooperating, we have shown it in the past, but we want to cooperate with rules that are accepted from the start,” Trappier told senators.

Reports have suggested France could turn to Sweden’s Saab or a partner in the Middle East for future fighter programmes, partly due to budget issues.

Meanwhile, Airbus collaborated with seven other German defence and aviation companies, as well as a consortium of Spanish firms, to continue efforts on developing a next-generation European combat aircraft.