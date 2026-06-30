AEVEX’s Disruptor loitering munition. Credit: Aevex.

AEVEX has obtained a $50m contract from the US Air Force (USAF) intended to bolster support for uncrewed mission operations, the company confirmed on 30 June 2026.

This new agreement includes $27m in initial funding and is aimed at advancing AEVEX’s ongoing work on a long-range precision strike platform designed for use in environments where GPS access may be limited or denied.

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Although AEVEX did not identify the specific platform involved in this contract, the company described it as modular, with a high payload capacity and the ability for rapid reconfiguration to meet various mission requirements.

Publicly available information from AEVEX points to the Disruptor platform as a match for these characteristics.

The Disruptor is specified with a flight endurance exceeding 14 hours and a maximum operational range of up to 1,400 kilometres. It can carry payloads of up to 22.6kg and has a maximum take-off weight of 83.9kg.

The platform employs advanced visual navigation and autonomous onboard systems, enabling it to locate and track environmental features for accurate positioning and strike capabilities, even under contested conditions or in GPS-denied areas.

In addition, the Disruptor features alternative positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies, which the company says helps maintain precision and mission effectiveness when standard GPS is unavailable or degraded.

AEVEX CEO Roger Wells said: “Our teams continue to demonstrate the ability to deliver reliable, adaptable unmanned solutions at operationally meaningful scale. This award underscores the confidence our customers place in AEVEX to provide affordable, rapidly deployable capabilities that enhance current mission readiness.”

Work under this contract will take place at AEVEX’s US based engineering, integration, and production sites.

Earlier this year, in May, the US Air Force awarded the company an $18.5m contract to supply autonomous aircraft for One Way Attack missions, which also included support from AEVEX’s engineering and field teams during the production phase.