EdgeCortix’S Edge AI platform supports multi-domain battlefield connectivity and AI-enabled mission systems. Credit: U.S. Air Force.

Japanese fabless semiconductor firm EdgeCortix has confirmed its edge AI platform was successfully demonstrated in a recent US Air Force (USAF) exercise.

The activity involved supporting advanced battlefield connectivity and mission systems driven by AI.

EdgeCortix also confirmed it has received a Success Memorandum from the US Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), which acknowledges the successful completion and technical validation of all prototype project objectives achieved so far.

The demonstration tested the EdgeCortix SAKURA-II platform’s ability to perform high-performance, low-power AI inference across operational settings, including aerial scenarios, while running both commercial and custom defence applications.

During the exercise, SAKURA-II was integrated into a relevant mission system and flown as part of a large-scale operation. This validated AI inference in flight using applications of tactical relevance in environments described as operationally significant.

As part of the DIU contract, EdgeCortix performed a series of tests and validations, including benchmarking and performance validation, with independent assessment support coming from the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute.

Further activities involved radiation resilience testing of the SAKURA-II AI Accelerator Platform for use in orbital and lunar missions. Heavy ion testing conducted by NASA reported high resistance to radiation, with no destructive events and only minimal transient effects.

EdgeCortix said that this supports the platform’s application in both space and defence AI deployments from low Earth orbit to cislunar regions.

The company also completed integration and flight testing of a prototype Advanced Intelligent Gateway System designed to facilitate resilient multi-domain connectivity among joint and coalition forces.

During these tests, the system was shown to “efficiently” handle AI workloads under challenging field conditions.

EdgeCortix founder and CEO Dr Sakyasingha Dasgupta said: “This milestone validates the readiness of the EdgeCortix SAKURA-II platform for demanding aerospace and defence environments.

“The successful benchmarking, radiation testing, airborne integration, and operational flight demonstration of SAKURA-II highlight the role of energy-efficient edge AI platforms in enabling trusted autonomy and resilient AI inference across next-generation defence and space systems.”

The DIU Success Memorandum formally acknowledges SAKURA-II’s technical validation for operational defence environments and sets the stage for potential future deployments in next-generation military and aerospace systems.

Completion of these flight testing activities has further increased the Technology Readiness Level of the EdgeCortix platform for airborne uses.