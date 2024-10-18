The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has signed a support contract with Diehl Defence to enhance the service’s capability for the IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missile system.
This follows a long-term collaboration between the two parties on deploying IRIS-T missiles on RTAF aircraft.
In 2018, Diehl Defence announced that Thailand ordered more IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missiles for use with the Air Force’s F-5 aircraft.
The latest agreement is set to enhance the RTAF’s capability to operate the IRIS-T across its entire aircraft fleet, which includes Gripen, F-16, and F-5 fighters.
The contract encompasses integration support, technical logistics, and live-firing support.
Signed in Germany at the start of October, the contract aims to ensure the effective deployment of the IRIS-T missiles, which have been a part of the RTAF’s arsenal since an order was placed in 2018.
Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T is a fifth-generation missile, compatible with a variety of aircraft including the Eurofighter Typhoon, Gripen, F-16, EF-18, F-5, and Tornado.
Originating from a European cooperation programme, the missile is known for its thrust vectoring and aerodynamic control, which grant it exceptional agility.
The missile’s technology features an imaging IR seeker head coupled with intelligent image processing, allowing for target designation via airborne radar or the pilot’s helmet sight.
It can engage targets behind the aircraft and intercept incoming missiles.
Currently, IRIS-T’s incorporation into the Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-21 fighter aircraft is in progress.
Earlier in February 2024, Diehl Defence and KAI signed a memorandum of understanding to further the integration of the IRIS-T missile onto the FA-50/T-50 and KF-21 Block II aircraft.