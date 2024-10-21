The UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has completed live-fire trials of a new laser self-protection system
designed to be mounted on a variety of RAF aircraft, including the Shadow R2 and A400M transporter.
The laser self-protection system is a product of the collaboration between Leonardo UK, Thales UK, and the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).
Developed by the Team Pellonia partnership, the system is claimed to have proven its ability to rapidly detect and neutralise threats such as missiles with 100% success.
During the trials at the Vidsel Test Range in Sweden, the operational system countered multiple infrared heat-seeking missiles fired simultaneously, using a laser to defeat all threats.
It integrates Thales’s Elix-IR threat warning system, which employs advanced algorithms to distinguish genuine threats from background noise, ensuring that only valid threats are pursued.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Upon threat detection, Leonardo’s Miysis directed infrared countermeasure system receives an alert and engages the incoming missile with a jamming laser.
This UK-engineered capability provides MOD protection as well as ensures full operational independence.
The technology is equally available to export customers.
The live tests were conducted in the presence of senior military officers from various NATO countries.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Identifying, tracking and defeating threats from the air in seconds is crucial to having the edge over those who try to do us harm.
“We’re equipping our Armed Forces with the very latest technology to keep them safe and give them the advantage on operations. This high-tech laser is another excellent example of joint working between our Dstl experts and the UK’s defence industry.”
The collaboration between Dstl scientists and UK industry partners supports approximately 1,950 jobs across Scotland.
Dstl’s research programme and partnerships, such as Team Pellonia, aim to sustain 700 jobs at Thales in Glasgow and 1,250 specialist roles at Leonardo in Edinburgh, contributing to both local and national economies.