The US Government has authorised the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel, enhancing the country’s air defence capabilities in the light of recent Iranian attacks.
This deployment, authorised by US Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin III at the direction of President Joe Biden, also includes approximately 100 US troops who will operate the anti-missile system, according to a statement by Pentagon press secretary major general Pat Ryder.
The THAAD battery is a combat-tested defence against short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.
The deployment follows Iran’s assaults on Israel on 13 April 2024 and again on 1 October.
It aims to prevent further ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US interests in the region.
Pat Ryder said: “This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defence of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran. It is part of the broader adjustments the US military has made in recent months, to support the defence of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias.”
The decision to send the THAAD system was made after consultations between the US and Israel regarding responses to Iran’s 1 October attack.
In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden noted that any response from Israel should be “proportional”, reported CNN.
The US had previously positioned a THAAD system in the Middle East following the 7 October 2023 attacks to defend American troops and interests.
Additionally, in 2019, the US deployed a THAAD battery to Israel for training and an integrated air defence exercise.