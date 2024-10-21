The initiative facilitates the acquisition of a broad range of air defence capabilities by European countries. Credit: Ryan Nash Photography/Shutterstock.

Switzerland will join the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), a project coordinated by Germany which aims to boost NATO’s integrated air and missile defence.

Armament chief Urs Loher has signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) declaring the country’s accession to the ESSI.

This signing follows the ESSI member states’ approval of the country’s application for admission, making Switzerland as the initiative’s 15th member.

The initiative seeks to enhance air and missile defence in Europe by facilitating the joint procurement of defence systems and missiles among European countries.

The Federal Council of Switzerland had previously agreed to join the ESSI on 10 April 2024 and authorised the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports (DDPS) to sign the necessary documents.

The accession process began on 8 July 2024, when Urs Loher signed the application for membership, which was later unconditionally accepted by the ESSI member states.

Switzerland’s involvement in the ESSI presents new international opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the procurement, training, and logistical support of ground-based air defence (GBAD) systems.

The MoU outlines the general provisions for cooperative procurement projects and programmes within the ESSI framework, as well as the potential for exchanging ideas on other areas of cooperation.

As a participant state, Switzerland is now eligible to enter into separate programme agreements for individual projects under the ESSI’s umbrella.

Initially, the focus will be on medium-range GBAD systems, with prospects for collaboration on shorter and longer-range air defence systems in the future.

The signing of the MoU and the declaration of accession does not impose any binding obligations on Switzerland.

The country retains the freedom to choose the extent of its participation in the ESSI and the specific GBAD systems it wishes to procure.

This approach is consistent with the stance Switzerland took in July 2023, when it outlined its neutrality law reservations in an additional declaration alongside Austria.