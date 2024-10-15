The NAF seeks to acquire 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets. Credit: Adrian Pingstone/commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to finalise arrangements for the acquisition of 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and ten AW-109 Trekker helicopters from Leonardo.

The M-346 acquisition, along with the AW-109 Trekker, is a step towards fleet renewal and aligns with the CAS Command Philosophy to transform the NAF for agility and resilience.

A team of NAF experts, led by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, along with officials from the Ministries of Defence and Finance, participated in the Programme Management Review Meeting in Italy to finalise these arrangements.

During his visit to the Leonardo headquarters in Rome, Hasan Abubakar engaged with executives to consolidate a long-term partnership between the NAF and the company.

He inspected the first batch of six M-346 jets, noting that three are nearing completion, and evaluated support systems required to boost the NAF’s operational readiness.

The M-346 is a twin-engine, tandem-seat aircraft renowned for its fully digital flight controls and advanced avionics.

It has a fly-by-wire flight control system with quadruple redundancy, a human-machine interface with head-up displays and multi-function displays, among other features.

The aircraft has a wingspan of 31.9ft and a length of 37.7ft.

The AW109 Trekker is a multi-role helicopter for various missions including patrol, surveillance, and police operations.

The meeting provided updates on the delivery schedules, confirming that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft are expected by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries continuing until mid-2026.

The additional ten AW-109 Trekker helicopters are anticipated by early 2026. These aircraft are on top of the two units already procured by the NAF.

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar recommended the establishment of a Programme Management Office to oversee the collaboration and ensure smooth project implementation.

An aerial display by the Leonardo Aircraft Division showed the performance capabilities of the M-346, demonstrating its suitability for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

In April 2024, during a visit to the NAF headquarters, Leonardo Africa sales vice-president Claudio Sabatino reiterated the company’s strategy to delivering the M-346 fighter aircraft.