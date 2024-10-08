The US State Department has agreed a potential Foreign Military Sale to Italy, including Electronic Attack (EA)-37B mission systems and associated equipment, valued at up to $680m (€619m).
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the proposed transaction.
The sale, which BAE Systems will lead in Hudson, New Hampshire, includes various systems and technologies, such as network centric collaborative targeting, radio frequency receiver subsystems, and counter radar assembly components. The agreement also covers a support package, including communications equipment, navigation tools, cryptographic devices, maintenance services, and personnel training.
The EA-37B systems are expected to disrupt enemy command and control communications during international operations.
Enhancing Italy’s electronic warfare capabilities
The EA-37 B’s mission profile focuses on electronic attack operations, targeting and disrupting adversarial communications and radar systems in combat environments.
According to the DSCA, “Italy will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces,” further emphasising the nation’s ability to integrate defence systems into its infrastructure.
In August, the US State Department also approved a $738m arms sale to Italy, which will enhance its aerial surveillance with the acquisition of six MQ-9 Block 5 drones.
The EA-37B systems are set to be involved in Italy’s overseas operations, particularly multinational coalition missions under Nato’s command.
Impact and regional stability
Moreover, the sale is expected to contribute to increased Nato collaboration and US-Italy defence partnerships, ensuring the alliance meets 21st-century threats.
This potential acquisition is welcome news as a recent GlobalData report reveals that Italy is struggling to meet Nato’s defence spending target of 2% of GDP due to political instability and economic challenges.
Italy’s enhanced electronic warfare capabilities will be important in any scenario involving modern air and ground operations, which increasingly depend on disrupting adversary communications and radar systems.
Industry perspective and implementation
BAE Systems, the primary contractor for this sale, is no stranger to delivering military technologies for the US government. On February 13, 2024, BAE Systems announced the delivery of electronic warfare (EW) systems to enhance the US Air Force’s (USAF) EA-37B fleet. The EA-37B is a next-generation platform based on the Gulfstream G550 airframe.
The deal will include classified and unclassified technical documentation, logistics support, and maintenance services, ensuring that Italy is fully prepared to deploy the EA-37B systems.
The DSCA concluded its statement by confirming that the actual dollar value of the agreement will be determined based on final requirements, budget authority, and signed contracts.