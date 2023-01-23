Making the perfect choice for engines and propulsion systems is essential for gaining a tactical advantage over enemy aircraft in combat scenarios.

Military aircraft are normally subject to high aerodynamic and thermal stresses that can lead to frequent engine failures requiring regular overhauls. High-performance engines and propulsion systems are considered pivotal for demanding operations on the battlefield and other challenging environments.

Comprehensive maintenance and life cycle management schedule of the propulsion system are equally important as they are critical to ensure the mission readiness of the aircraft.

Finding suppliers of military aircraft engines and propulsion systems

Airforce Technology has listed the leading suppliers of aircraft engines and aircraft propulsion systems and equipment, including power transmission systems, engine control units, and cooling and filtration equipment, based on its intel, insights and decades-long experience in the sector.

The list also includes providers of life cycle management services, engine health monitoring and data analysis services, and maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

The information contained within the download document is designed for aerospace engineers, procurement officers, maintenance engineers and specialists, lifecycle management officers and aircraft system engineers.

The download contains detailed information on the suppliers and their product lines, alongside contact details to aid your purchasing decision.

Engines and propulsion systems used in military aircraft

Engines used in military aircraft offer high thrust that enables sudden climb and helps in performing evasive manoeuvres. They are also designed to prevent surge and stall of the aircraft caused by back pressure generated from firing rockets and missiles.

Military aircraft engines also need to have a high power-to-weight ratio to provide the required speed for defence missions. Some of the types of engines used in military aircraft are:

Turbojet

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Adaptive Turbofan, and

Ramjet

Trends in aircraft engines and aircraft propulsion systems

The development and production of aircraft engines are moving towards design, materials and equipment that help in reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs, apart from being lightweight, eco-friendly and sustainable.

Carbon fibre, reinforced plastic, and other composite materials are being used to reduce weight and thereby reduce fuel consumption. In addition, 3D-printed parts are being introduced in the production of aircraft engines to reduce material costs.

Ultra-efficient propulsion systems that are compatible with sustainable fuel or hydrogen are also being developed to make aircraft more sustainable.