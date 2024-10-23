The original Phase III SBIR contract, concluded in September 2022. Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.

DEFCON AI has secured a second option year on its existing Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the US Air Force.

The original Phase III SBIR contract, concluded in September 2022, was awarded through the Air Force Installations and Sustainment Center and Air Mobility Command (AMC).

It aimed to expedite the transition of DEFCON AI’s modelling, simulation and analysis (MS&A) tool, ARTIV from a prototype to production code.

The second option year of the contract now extends the company’s engagement with AMC until September 2025.

This enables the ongoing maintenance and enhancements of its software over the long term.

ARTIV is designed to enable military personnel to test and plan operational logistics and transportation concepts, improving resource movement predictability and planning in the face of potential disruptions.

In July 2024, DEFCON AI delivered ARTIV to the Air Force.

In the same month, through a collaboration with Second Front Solutions, DEFCON AI deployed a prototype of ARTIV capable of handling data at the Department of Defense’s (DoD) secret classification level, Impact Level 6.

This deployment enables data processing and planning at the DoD’s secret classification level.

DEFCON AI co-founder and CEO Yisroel Brumer said: “The award enables DEFCON AI to continue advancing next-generation logistics planning tools and building on our existing optimisation and intelligent capabilities. More importantly, it enables AMC planners to cut planning time from days to minutes and to optimise plans for efficiency, effectiveness, and resilience.”

In 2022, DEFCON AI was awarded a Phase II SBIR contract through the US Air Force’s AFWERX/Agility Prime programme.

The $1.2m contract was aimed at supporting the continued development of the service’s operational-level mobility and logistics training software.