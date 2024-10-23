Virtualitics has secured a five-year contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to deploy its integrated readiness optimisation (IRO) applications, which deliver decision intelligence to maintenance and sustainment units.
This SBIR III contract, worth more than $46m, expands on Virtualitics’ collaboration with the USAF, spanning three years.
This partnership aimed to enhance multiple weapon systems and advance the use of AI-guided applications to help flightline airmen meet mission readiness objectives and boost operational effectiveness.
IRO’s AI-guided approach integrates Conditions Based Maintenance-Plus (CBM+) risk levels, considering inventory, manpower, and equipment constraints.
This integration is expected to optimise maintenance schedules and operational planning.
The IRO platform is engineered to preprocess and fuse data, construct AI models, and generate knowledge graphs.
It empowers teams to unearth insights through data analytics and immersive 3D visualisations, aiding tactical and operational level decision-making.
This new contract is in line with the USAF’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) initiative, which aims to increase operational agility amidst a changing contested logistics landscape.
The Virtualitics AI Platform is designed to support a broad spectrum of AI applications, providing tools for data exploration, AI model training, and AI decision support.
It is fully enterprise-ready, emphasising security, governance, and flexible data integration.
Virtualitics CEO and co-founder Michael Amori said: “Together, Virtualitics and the US Air Force are leading the way to bring AI innovation into the hands of maintainers.
“Our partnership with the USAF is a strategic alliance that will enhance mission readiness through cutting-edge AI-driven decision technology.”
In 2022, the US Air Force Global Strike Command selected Virtualitics to deliver AI-based solutions aimed at boosting aircraft availability and mission readiness.