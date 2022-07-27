Leading IoT military companies in air defence

Maintaining a competitive edge in war is essential and the same can be achieved by utilising the vast amount of information collected by connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The large-scale adoption of IoT devices in the aerospace and defence sector, however, is impacted by various factors including interoperability and cybersecurity, according to GlobalData.

Challenges to the implementation of IoT in military applications

Cybersecurity

Challenges related to security hinder the full-scale deployment of IoT in aerospace and defence as connected devices remain vulnerable to cyberattacks. IoT devices such as sensors, unmanned systems, and other devices provide a wealth of information for the air force, including command and control, situational awareness and intelligence gathering. These devices, however, can also serve as entry points for cyberattacks impacting the cybersecurity defence solutions implemented by the air force.

Devices that use radio frequencies for communications, for example, can be attacked and jammed rendering them useless. Wireless communications devices can also be susceptible to electronic eavesdropping.

Interoperability

Interoperability between various IoT devices used in the air force can help in information sharing, and multi-domain operations, apart from enabling joint warfare. It helps different devices to communicate seamlessly and enables operators to connect different systems easily.

The network standards, platforms and connectivity methods of IoT devices, however, are not uniform, which impacts the information-sharing ability on the battlefield. Increased interoperability may also increase the vulnerability of the devices to cyberattacks.

Modularity and flexibility

IoT devices need to be designed in a modular and flexible way that enables them to be upgraded and modified as new technologies emerge. Replacing or adding smaller parts and components is cheaper and faster than upgrading an entire system.

Energy consumption

The energy consumption of IoT devices is another challenge that needs to be addressed for their adoption in the aerospace and defence sector. IoT devices will be rendered useless if they run out of power and therefore need to be designed to be more energy efficient.

Research is ongoing on the development of IoT devices that are powered by batteries and solar power and can be charged on the move through solar panels or piezoelectric transducers.

Lack of skilled personnel

The lack of experienced and skilled personnel trained in handling IoT systems and platforms can impact the military’s ability to use IoT technologies and gather data and insights. Some senior air force officers may not have sufficient knowledge of these technologies and may also be unwilling to completely rely on them.