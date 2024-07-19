To bolster its national defence, the Czech Republic has secured a $138.26m (Kč3.2bn) deal with the United States for missile systems and precision weaponry.
The acquisition aims to enhance the country’s military readiness and interoperability with Nato allies, reflecting a broader modernisation strategy amid growing regional threats.
To reinforce its military capabilities, the Czech Republic has entered into a $138.26m agreement with the United States to acquire Hellfire Missiles and the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS). Recently approved by the US State Department, this deal is an example of the Czech Republic’s commitment to updating its defence infrastructure and strengthening its role within Nato.
The Czech Republic will receive 200 Hellfire Air-to-Ground Missiles (AGM-114R), four Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles, and 600 units of the APKWS II. The package also includes various support equipment and training materials necessary for integrating and maintaining these systems.
Strengthening interoperability within Nato
The deal is poised to enhance the interoperability of the Czech armed forces with those of the United States and other NATO members. This is important as NATO continues to prioritise unified defence strategies and the integration of allied military capabilities. Defence contractors Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems developed the Hellfire missiles and APKWS.
According to GlobalData, missiles and missile defence systems are the third-largest sector within the Czech Republic’s defence market. Given the rising threat of drones and other air attacks, missile defence systems are also becoming a top priority to protect NATO formations.
BAE Systems has recently partnered with Czech supplier Tatra Defense Vehicle for a $42.7m contract to produce 250 Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) BvS10 units, with an option for an additional 274 vehicles.
As implementation progresses, representatives from the US government and defence contractors will engage in visits to the Czech Republic to oversee programme and technical reviews, as well as to provide training and maintenance support. This ongoing collaboration signifies a deepening of defence ties between the US and the Czech Republic.