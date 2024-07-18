Lockheed Martin has delivered the first C-130J-30 Super Hercules to the Ohio Youngstown Air Reserve Station.
This marks the beginning of a scheduled fleet upgrade and heralds the introduction of the Super Hercules into the aerial spray mission role, enhancing the aircraft’s capabilities.
The 910th Airlift Wing, entrusted with the Department of Defense’s sole large-area fixed-wing aerial spray capability, will use these aircraft to combat disease-carrying insects, manage pest populations, and respond to environmental disasters like oil spills. This new capability underlines the adaptability of the aircraft, which now supports 19 distinct mission types.
Rod McLean, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions highlighted the significance of this delivery: “Lockheed Martin is honoured to deliver the most advanced Super Hercules ever built to the 910th Airlift Wing, providing cutting-edge technology and enabling a critical mission for the US Air Force Reserve. The C-130J is constantly evolving, as reflected with this 19th mission capability, ensuring the Super Hercules remains ready for what’s next through unmatched versatility and tactical airlift power.”
Lockheed Martin will account for a 43.7% share of North America’s military fixed-wing aircraft market with an estimated revenue of $132.2bn over 2023–33, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.
International C-130J developments in recent years include the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) receiving its final C-130J Super Hercules, Lockheed Martin delivering the first upgraded C-130J-30 to the Royal Norwegian Air Force, Indonesia received its fourth C-130J-30, and the Philippines also acquired three aircraft.
The addition of the C-130J Super Hercules expands upon the 910th Airlift Wing’s legacy of tactical airlift operations, which began more than four decades ago with earlier Hercules variants. These new aircraft provide increased cargo capacity, range, and speed.
Major General Melissa Coburn, Commander of the 22nd Air Force, emphasised the aircraft’s role in maintaining national readiness: “The C-130J Super Hercules stands as a symbol of our Air Force’s enduring strength and versatility, ensuring we continue to meet our nation’s needs with excellence. As we welcome the first C-130J aircraft to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, we mark a pivotal moment in our mission readiness.”