Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto handed over the fourth C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force to enhance Indonesia’s air defence capabilities, emphasising its role in war and non-war scenarios.
Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, present at the ceremony, highlighted the aircraft’s versatility, capable of carrying 120 soldiers and tons of cargo, which is important for an archipelagic nation like Indonesia with diverse terrains and short runways.
This C-130J-30, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Global Inc., USA, features glass cockpit technology and a Rolls Royce AR2100D3 turboprop engine, enabling up to 410 MPH or 356 KTAS speeds. The aircraft’s capability to fly non-stop for 11 hours and operate on short runways addresses the unique challenges posed by Indonesia’s vast and geographically diverse landscape.
Other notable countries to have procured the C-130J-30 Super Hercules in recent years include the Indo-Pacific neighbour Philippines, who acquired three C-130J-30 Super Hercules, Japan, receiving the final C-130J-30S from Lockheed Martin, and Germany, Egypt, and Australia, all seeking C-130J-30s.
Lockheed Martin officially delivered the first of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force on February 21, 2023.
In addition to the C-130J-30 handover, Minister Prabowo symbolically presented the results of refurbishing the Fennec AS 550 and Panther AS 565 MBE helicopters. The defence strategy involves thorough preparation, as highlighted by President Jokowi, ensuring optimal functionality for both war and peace scenarios.
This move aligns with the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to optimise air defence capabilities, providing the Indonesian Air Force with a technologically advanced fleet to safeguard the nation’s security.