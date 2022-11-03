Australia requests purchase of 24 C-130J-30 aircraft from US

A C-130J Super Hercules flies over central Arkansas during a formation flight. Credit: US Air Force, photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of C-130J-30 aircraft and associated equipment to Australia.

The US State Department has already approved the $6.35bn sale package.

The deal comes a day after the Australian Department of Defence confirmed to acquire new-build C-130J aircraft for the country’s Project AIR 7404 Phase 1.

The FMS will replace the Royal Australian Air Force’s ageing fleet of transport aircraft, providing enhanced and more reliable airlift capability.

The FMS includes a total of 24 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, with each aircraft comprising four Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines installed.

Another set of the same 24 engines will be delivered as spares, along with quick engine change assembly and pre-installed propellers.

The deal further involves the delivery of 60 embedded global positioning systems/inertial navigation systems, 12 of which will be delivered as spares and 48 will be installed.

Similarly, 24 pre-installed and three spare Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies for large aircraft infrared countermeasures systems along with 12 pre-installed and four spare AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM system processor replacements are included in the package.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US.”

The Australian Government has also requested 24 multi-functional information distribution system joint tactical radio systems equipped on the aircraft, 32 AN/ALQ-251 radio-frequency countermeasure systems, 24 AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM infrared missile warning sensors and some classified memory card user data modules.

Additional equipment includes AN/ARC-190 high-frequency radios, AN/ARC-210 radios, AN/ARN-147 receivers, classified manuals, technical documentation and related integration, test, training, maintenance and logistics support and equipment.

Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor for this deal.