Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (right) promised to send a full Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as part of Romania’s “pretty generous” arms support for Kyiv. Credit: Andrei Pungovschi / Getty.

Romania’s decision to donate a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine’s war effort was met with a deluge in Russian-affiliated hacks, cybersecurity experts say.

Romanian defence officials initially debated transferring a Patriot to Ukraine at the start of June, prompting 352 direct-path attacks on Romanian government websites in a single day (2 June), according to new findings by NetScout’s ASERT Threat Intelligence Team.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Cyberattacks have predominantly targeted the websites of the Romanian President, Parliament, Ministry of Justice and Border Guard.

Banking, telecommunications and transport infrastructure were also hit following President Klaus Iohannis’ decision to send a full Patriot system to Ukraine on 20 June.

The report, released yesterday (16 July), also reveals the Cyber Army of Russia targeted the Port of Constanta after Romanian officials’ refused to grant visas to Russian and Belarussian delegations for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Bucharest.

Other cybergangs have claimed credit for the spike in attacks on Romania, including CyberDragon and NoName057.

Do Russian cyberattacks concern Ukraine’s other backers?

The pro-Russian cyberattacks are primarily intended to deter arms shipments to Ukraine by Nato allies.

“Romanian donations have been pretty generous,” says Wilson Jones, defence analyst at GlobalData. “Aside from a full Patriot system, Bucharest has sent old Patriot batteries which are hugely important Ukrainian air defences.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will have taken stock of the retribution dished out to Romania.

On Monday (15 July), Madrid promised to send ten Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine as part of a wider military support package, amid scrutiny over Spain’s defence spending and Nato contributions during the alliance’s Washington summit last week.

So far, Russian-affiliated cybergangs are yet to turn their sites on Spain, according to Chris Conrad, principal security analyst at NetScout.

“We haven’t observed any significant increase in DDoS attacks targeting Spain in the last 48 hours,” Conrad told Army Technology.

Spain is delivering a new military package for Ukraine, which includes 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks, various backhoes, and a significant number of anti-tank rockets.



We are grateful to our Spanish friends for their unwavering support. Leopard tanks have proven themselves on the… pic.twitter.com/k4HAa57BAE — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 15, 2024

Jones believes that “Spain is probably at higher risk” but added that “any western state opposing Russia is going to face this challenge”.

The cycle of arms donations to Ukraine and retributory Russian cyberattacks is expected to continue alongside Moscow’s advances into Ukrainian territory.

International diplomats have called for a second ‘peace summit’, while Russia and Ukraine have reportedly agreed to exchange 90 prisoners of war each today (17 July) in a UAE-brokered deal.