The Republic of the Philippines Department of National Defense has inked a deal with Lockheed Martin for three new C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters, reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian and military missions in the Indo-Pacific.
Additionally, Lockheed Martin is set to enhance the global supply chain for the C-130J Super Hercules through a strategic partnership with Kencoa Aerospace Corporation.
To bolster its tactical airlift capabilities, the Republic of the Philippines Department of National Defense has entered into a direct commercial sale agreement with Lockheed Martin, acquiring three C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.
This addition will fortify the Philippines Air Force’s (PAF) operations, enabling it to undertake missions in challenging environmental conditions. These new acquisitions, set for delivery in 2026, mark a continuation of the Philippines’ long-standing relationship with the C-130 fleet.
The C-130J-30 Super Hercules, an extended version of the proven C-130J, offers an extra 15ft of cargo space, providing the PAF with enhanced power, range, integration and capability.
The first C-130J is expected in July 2026, the second in October of the same year, and the third in January 2027, with a contract value of 22.2bn pesos ($391.5m), according to the Republic of the Philippines government website.
Rod McLean, vice-president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions division, praised the PAF’s commitment to the C-130.
“Philippine Air Force crews have long demonstrated what the C-130 is designed to do: go everywhere – in any condition – to deliver hope and help where it is needed most,” he said.
Furthermore, Lockheed Martin is set to bolster the global supply chain for the C-130J Super Hercules through a memorandum of understanding with Kencoa Aerospace Corporation. This strategic collaboration will ensure a robust and efficient supply chain, facilitating the delivery and maintenance of these aircraft.
With the acquisition of these advanced C-130J-30 Super Hercules, the Philippines joins a global network of operators benefitting from shared resources, a supportive international community and opportunities for collaborative training. Leveraging their existing knowledge and infrastructure, the transition to the new airframes should be easy, ensuring enhanced fleet readiness without prolonged downtime.
The C-130J Super Hercules offers versatility and performance across a range of missions. The global fleet of C-130J Super Hercules spans 26 operators in 22 nations, and Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 525 C-130J Super Hercules in ten mission variants.
Other international developments for the C-130J-30 Super Hercules include Lockheed Martin delivering the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to Japan, Indonesia receiving the C-130J-30 aircraft, Germany and Egypt seeking to acquire the C-130J-30, and Australia requesting 24 C-130J-30 aircraft to upgrade its ageing transport fleet.