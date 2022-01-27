Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 27, 2022

Egypt requests to buy C-130J-30 and air defence radars from US

The sale is intended to help Egypt improve its capabilities to meet existing and future threats.

An Egyptian Air Force C-130H Hercules (L-382) built by Lockheed Martin. Credit: Alan Lebeda / commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of possible foreign military sales of C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft and air defence radar systems to Egypt.

The two sales have a combined estimated value of $2.55bn and have been approved by the US State Department.

Egypt is expected to pay around $2.2bn for 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft and related equipment, as well as $355m for air defence radar systems.

The proposed C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft sale will cover four Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines for each aircraft, 12 Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engine spares, and 30 embedded GPS/INS (EGI) with global positioning systems (GPS) security devices.

It will also include seven multifunctional information distribution system–low volume terminal block upgrade twos (MIDS-LVT BU2), including spares.

Egypt will use the aircraft to provide airlift support for its forces and boost its security and humanitarian efforts. 

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will serve as the prime contractor for this potential sale.

As part of the air defence radar systems’ deal, Egypt has requested to buy three SPS-48 Land-Based Radar (LBR) systems, spares, motor generators, repeaters, radomes, technical manuals, site surveys and installation.

The sale will also include a track management system, processor obsolescence replacements, an uninterrupted power supply, generators and a transmitter control unit for fielded SPS-48 LBR systems, communication equipment and other related support.

This purchase is intended to help Egypt improve its air threat detection capability.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East.”

L3 Harris Surveillance Systems will be the principal contractor for this proposed sale.

In November last year, the Egyptian Air Force agreed to procure 30 additional Rafales from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

