Egypt’s contract to procure 30 additional Rafales takes effect

Rafale jets can execute a broad range of missions. Credit: © Dassault Aviation – A Pecchi.

Dassault Aviation announced that the contract for procurement of 30 additional Rafales to equip the Egyptian Air Force has taken effect.

Announced in May this year, this contract marks the completion of the first acquisition of 24 Rafales signed in February 2015.

The first contract for 24 Rafales included delivery of 16 Rafale B/DM two-seaters and eight Rafale C/EM single-seater aircraft.

The additional aircraft takes the total count of the number of Rafales operated by the Egyptian Air Force to 54.

Egypt is the second country in the world followed by the French Air Force to operate the largest fleet of Rafales.



According to Dassault Aviation, the latest contract sets a new milestone in the strategic collaboration between Egypt and France.

It also showcases a seamless execution of the first contract.

Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: “In a demanding geopolitical context, Egypt has chosen the Rafale to ensure its role as a key player in the regional and international arena, in full sovereignty.

“This is an honour for Dassault Aviation and its partners, who are fully committed to meeting the expectations of the Egyptian authorities.”

The Egyptian Air Force operates the Rafale out of Gebel el-Basur Air Base in Cairo.

Rafale is a twin-jet combat aircraft that can perform a broad range of short and long-range missions, including ground/sea attacks.

