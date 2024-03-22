GlobalData is warning that the increasing competition among great powers and their rush to strengthen military capabilities is exerting sustained pressure on supply chains globally, making it imperative to shift towards wartime production. Source: Belish/Shutterstock

The intensifying race to rearmament, driven by geopolitical tensions and escalating defence budgets, is placing strain on global supply chains, according to a new report by GlobalData.

With Europe and other regions ramping up production lines, securing rare earth elements, and modernising armed forces, the demand for military hardware surges.

The US Department of Defense recently awarded $7m to the Doe Run Resources Corporation to complete a demonstration-scale hydrometallurgical plant in Missouri to enhance the separation process and secure cobalt and nickel supplies.

Meanwhile, MBDA has increased its stockpiles of specialised iron to 80 tonnes, nearly 20 times its usual reserve, in response to supply chain tensions.

In response to the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the broader geopolitical landscape, Russia alone is projected to manufacture five million artillery shells and approximately 700 cruise missiles in 2024. This surge in production is emblematic of a broader trend reshaping the global defence landscape as nations bolster their arsenals to navigate the complexities of modern warfare.

James Marques, aerospace, defence, and security analyst at GlobalData, highlights the strain on military resources, stating: “Vital items such as artillery shells, air defence missiles, and armoured vehicles are seeing rates of attrition in the war in Ukraine at rates unheard of in recent times.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The repercussions of this heightened demand are reverberating across supply chains, with Western nations striving to replenish depleted stocks while simultaneously supporting Ukrainian forces.

The United Kingdom, for instance, has donated 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine by January 2024 and has inked deals worth £2.4bn ($3.1bn) with BAE Systems to increase munitions production by 2026. Similarly, companies like Rheinmetall and KNDS in Europe are forging ahead with new production lines to meet the escalating demand.

However, the challenges extend beyond Europe. The United States announced a halving of the scheduled construction of Virginia-class attack submarines, a move that directly impacts the AUKUS military alliance. Defence ministries worldwide are reevaluating procurement strategies, prioritising agility and responsiveness, and leveraging commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies to meet evolving demands.

Marques underscores the urgency of shifting away from the ‘just-in-time’ mentality in defence production, emphasising the need for sustained investment and strategic planning. “The era of the ‘peace dividend’ following the Cold War is over,” he asserts, highlighting the imperative for Europe to bolster its defensive capabilities, particularly amid the spectre of growing US isolationism.

As defence spending continues to soar and geopolitical tensions persist, the pressure on global supply chains intensifies, necessitating solutions and strategic partnerships to ensure the readiness and resilience of armed forces worldwide.