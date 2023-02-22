Lockheed Martin delivered the first C-130J-30s to the Indonesian Air Force. Credit: © Lockheed Martin, photo by Thinh D. Nguyen/PRNewswire.

Lockheed Martin has handed over the first of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force.

Delivery of the aircraft was marked by an official handover ceremony held at the company facility in Marietta, Georgia, US, on 21 February.

The event was attended by various senior officials, including Indonesian Air Force chief of staff air chief marshal Fadjar Prasetyo and Indonesian Ministry of Defense Secretary General rear marshal Donny Ermawan.

According to the Indonesian Air Force, the new aircraft is expected to arrive in Indonesia by 6 March.

The flight from the US to Indonesia will be supported by three aircrew members from the Air Force.

Once in Indonesia, the first C-130J-30 A-1339 Super Hercules tactical airlifter will be deployed as part of the Indonesian Air Force’s 31st Air Squadron of Halim Perdanakusuma in Jakarta.

Lockheed Martin Air Mobility & Maritime Missions programmes vice-president and general manager Rod McLean said: “Indonesian Air Force crews have long trusted the C-130 to support the most challenging of missions facing Indonesia and other nations in the Pacific.

“This new era of Super Hercules operations supports Indonesia in achieving mission success with a highly tailored airlift fleet that ensures IDAF crews can support any task — anywhere, anytime — with more power, strength and capability for decades to come.”

The Indonesian Air Force is a long-time C-130 tactical transport aircraft operator, since the 1960s. The new C-130J-30 will now meet the emerging mission requirements of the Indonesia Air Force over the coming decades.

It offers several enhanced capabilities in comparison to C-130s, including increased cargo capacity and speed, as well as improved range, power and performance.