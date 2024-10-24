The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to Poland for the F-16 Viper midlife upgrade (MLU), along with associated logistics and programme support.
The F-16 Viper is the latest variant of the F-16 Fighting Falcon fourth generation multi-role fighter aircraft.
It includes a new high-resolution centre pedestal display that provides pilots tactical imagery and allows them to leverage active electronically scanned array and targeting pod data.
The latest deal, estimated at $7.3bn, will include 58 improved programmable display generators, three AGM-158 joint air-to-surface standoff missile flight test vehicles, captive carry, three small diameter bomb II, GBU53/B guided test vehicles; eight SDB II, GBU-53/B captive carry reliability trainers; two SDB I, GBU-39(T-1)/B guided test vehicles and more.
It will also encompass non-major defence equipment such as items major modifications and maintenance equipment, missile warning systems, and aircraft components, among others.
The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress of the potential sale.
The proposed sale is expected to support US foreign policy and national security by enhancing the security of a stable political and economic force in Europe.
It will enable Poland to upgrade its existing F-16 fleet to the advanced Viper configuration. Poland is expected to seamlessly integrate the new upgrades and services into its armed forces.
The F-16 Viper MLU will enhance Poland’s air defence and surveillance capabilities, support national security, and reinforce the country’s defence efforts and contributions to NATO.
Lockheed Martin has been named as the principal contractor for the upgrade.
In September 2024, Survitec revealed plans to start serial production of aircrew flight equipment kits for F-16 Block 70/72 Viper aircrew in Morocco and Taiwan after an approval milestone set for August 2024.