This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.
Hypersonic missile technology is advancing as global powers look to determine whether such a capability can provide a qualitative edge. With a mooted ability to defeat existing air defence networks and a clear shift towards stand-off warfare, a new arms race beckons.
However, despite claims from countries such as Russia regarding its Kinzhal missile family, the fielding of true hypersonic capability could be some time away.
Also, don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team on the fate of naval designs in bids that are unsuccessful in warship competitions – far from a dusty digital shelf, such concepts still have a role to play.
Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Elsewhere, catch up on the latest thoughts from Sig Sauer on opportunities in the UK market, not least of which is a prospective new battle rifle under the MoD’s Project Grayburn.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition, read our analysis of the role of Big Data and AI in defence and the current trends in the global maritime uncrewed sector.
For all this and more, on sea and in the air, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.