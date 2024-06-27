Marshall Aerospace delivered the final C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), completing a five-year programme to upgrade the fleet.
This handover, which took place at Marshall’s headquarters in Cambridge, on 24 June 2024, marks a significant development in Bangladesh’s efforts to enhance its airlift capacity.
The project began in 2018 with the acquisition of the aircraft from the UK Ministry of Defence. The programme’s major components included decommissioning the aircraft from their previous roles in the UK Royal Air Force, upgrading avionics, and enhancing the aircraft’s capabilities for passenger transport and survival operations.
Her Excellency Saida Muna Tasneem, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK and Ireland, stated, “I am delighted to be here to preside over a proud moment for the entire Bangladesh Air Force, as we mark the culmination of a multi-year Investment into our fleets towards realisation of Forces Goal 2030 as envisioned by Prime Minister Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina. The work performed here in Cambridge will directly support us in fulfilling our operational commitments for decades to come, and I would like to thank the Marshall team for their expertise and commitment.”
Marshall’s commitment to the project extends beyond the delivery of the aircraft. The company will continue to support the BAF with additional modifications and technical services. This includes global engineering support, supply chain and logistics management, spare parts procurement, and training provision.
Bob Baxter, Marshall’s Chief Growth Officer, commented, “It has been a privilege to partner with the Bangladesh Air Force over the last six years as they have created a world-leading tactical airlift capability. Fielding these five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with a range of sophisticated upgrades will ensure the BAF’s mission-readiness to support UN peace-keeping and humanitarian missions around the world, and this is something we are proud to have contributed to.”
Part of the Marshall Group, Marshall Aerospace has a diverse portfolio. Since its establishment in 1909, the company has provided mission-critical support to global armed forces, aircraft manufacturers, and other industries. Marshall’s currently has ventures in hydrogen-powered flight, uncrewed aerial systems, and connected infrastructure through its in-house accelerator, Futureworx.