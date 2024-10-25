The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has granted a success memorandum to Leidos’ Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service (EV CaaS) prototype for the Department of the US Air Force (DAF).
This milestone recognises Leidos as the exclusive provider of a FedRAMP-accredited, budget-neutral EV CaaS solution for the US Department of Defense (DOD) and the US government.
Leidos completed the initial prototype milestones in less than one year, achieving progress in planning, designing, and deploying third-party financed EV charging facilities.
These facilities are aimed at electrifying non-tactical fleet operations at locations including Air Force Plant 42, Dover Air Force Base (AFB), and Fairchild AFB.
The government’s fleet and installation leaders now have access to a budget-neutral solution by Leidos that ensures mission continuity and matches the pace of incoming non-tactical EVs.
The success memorandum signifies that Leidos is officially authorised to provide services including make-ready infrastructure, cybersecure EV charging facilities, and a budget-neutral EV CaaS business model.
Leidos Commercial & International Sector president Vicki Schmanske said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Defense Innovation Unit.
“This achievement underscores our dedication to pioneering sustainable and efficient energy solutions that support the US government’s commitment to a resilient future. We are excited to build on this success and expand our partnership with the DoD to enhance critical infrastructure.”
Recently, Leidos has also been awarded its first production other transaction agreement by the DAF to establish scaled EV charging infrastructure at Edwards AFB.
This agreement allows Leidos to use a templated model for its solution, enabling rapid and secure deployment across various military services and the DOD.
In 2023, the DIU contracted Leidos to develop and implement EVCaaS infrastructure for non-tactical vehicles of the US Air Force (USAF).
Under this contract, Leidos has designed a modern, resilient, scalable, and secure power infrastructure solution for Air Force bases throughout the US.