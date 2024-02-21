Lockheed Martin has delivered the first of four upgraded C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters to the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF).
Equipped with the Block 8.1 upgrade, these aircraft enhance capabilities and interoperability, advancing regional security and mission readiness.
The Norwegian Air Force is upgrading all four of its C-130J-30 transport aircraft, originally acquired between 2008 and 2012, as outlined by GlobalData’s intelligence on the Norwegian defence market.
The Block 8.1 upgrade, installed by Lockheed Martin at its Greenville, South Carolina facility, introduces a suite of software and hardware expansions aimed at delivering greater global reach, enhanced navigation, and additional defensive capabilities. Among the notable features are a new flight management system, compliance with CNS/ATM mandates, civil GPS, updated Identification Friend or Foe systems, enhanced inter-communication capabilities, and improved landing systems.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Danya Trent, vice president of International Programmes for the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin, emphasised the significance of Norway’s C-130J-30 fleet, describing it as a “national asset with tremendous regional reach and impact.” Trent highlighted these aircraft’s role in supporting missions with NATO, the European Union, and other global partners, stressing the importance of ensuring mission readiness in the face of increasing security demands.
Norway’s C-130J-30s serve diverse tactical mission requirements, including personnel and equipment transport, humanitarian operations, aeromedical airlift, special operations, cold weather operations, and natural disaster relief. As the first Foreign Military Sale for the C-130J Super Hercules programme, the RNoAF has long been a stalwart operator of these aircraft.
The C-130J Super Hercules has defining short-field takeoff and landing capabilities, fuel consumption, range, and survivability. With over 540 C-130Js delivered and certified by numerous airworthiness authorities, including almost 3 million flight hours logged globally.
Various nations have made strides in enhancing their airlift capabilities with C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.
The Philippines acquired three C-130J-30 Super Hercules, and Lockheed Martin delivered the final two C-130J-30 Super Hercules military transport aircraft to Japan. Furthermore, Australia sought to replace its ageing transport aircraft fleet with 24 C-130J-30 aircraft, and Indonesia took delivery of the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.