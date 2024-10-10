The UK New Medium Helicopter is planned to replace a number of in-service helicopters. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

The UK government has gone on the record to state that only Leonardo Helicopters had submitted a tender for the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, intended to deliver a fleet of around 14 platforms to replace a range of outgoing rotary wing aircraft.

Responding to a parliamentary query on 8 October 2024, Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), confirmed that neither Airbus Helicopters UK nor Lockheed Martin UK had elected to submit a tender, with the only response coming from Leonardo Helicopters UK.

“The New Medium Helicopter competition remains sensitive, and the evaluation and approval process needs to complete before further details, including aircraft numbers, can be confirmed,” Pollard said.

The prospect of a single tender submitted for the NMH, in what is supposed to be a competitive acquisition, has raised questions over the programme. Other competitive acquisitions in the naval sector, such as with the Type 31 frigate, have had to be restarted due to an insufficient number of compliant bids.

According to the UK House of Commons library, in 2021 the MoD adopted a new approach to defence procurement in the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy. This replaced the former policy of “global competition by default” with a “more flexible and nuanced approach”.

In doing so, the MoD would use competition “where appropriate” but also consider other approaches.

Social value and UK industry presence key

The UK’s NMH programme could replace up to five current in-service platforms, including the RAF’s Puma HC2 and Bell 412, the Army Air Corps Bell 212, and the Airbus AS365 Dauphins operated by UK Special Forces.

In late-February 2024 the UK MoD published an invitation to negotiate (ITN) for the NMH programme, which saw the emergence of the expected three competitors for the deal, with Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Leonardo.

According to the ITN details, 25% of the decision-making consideration programme was dependent on ‘social value’ and ‘UK industrial capability’.

According to the UK Government the competition will be managed by Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and proposals were to be evaluated through 2025 when, subject to approvals, a contract award was originally anticipated.

NMH: the earlier expected contenders

Responding earlier this year to the ITN notice, Leonardo confirmed it would be putting forward its AW149 platform. The company stated that more than 60% of AW149 production would take place in the UK, from its facilities in Yeovil.

Leonardo’s already established facilities have been used by the UK to help in the production of the AW159 Wildcat and AW101 Merlin helicopters in service with the country’s military.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, a type in service with a number of militaries around the world, including the United States, was thought to be a likely offering.

In a September 2023 release Lockheed Martin stated that it estimated nearly 40% of total Black Hawk production and assembly could occur in the UK.

Additionally, Lockheed’s Black Hawk proposal would create approximately £470m ($597.3m at the time) of export opportunities for UK partners manufacturing sub-systems and components over the next ten years, equivalent to 40% of the total programme value, based on the expected export market to Black Hawk customers, the company stated.

However, a factor to consider for any UK selection of the Black Hawk would be the role that Poland’s PZL Mielec could play in limiting any potential export opportunities for UK-built platforms. PZL Mielec maintains the largest Lockheed Martin production plant outside the United States, delivering Black Hawk helicopters to 18 customers from 11 countries around the world since 2010.

The expected third option was thought likely to come from Airbus with its H175M platform, which would be assembled at the company’s UK site in Broughton.

Airbus stated in June 2023 that as well as boosting the economy by creating more than 400 jobs, a new UK production facility would be “strategically important for both Airbus Helicopters and the UK”, creating a new helicopter manufacturing line for exports.

Airbus’ focus also appears to make significant reference to developing industrial partnerships with companies in North Ireland and Wales.