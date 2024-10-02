Boeing has secured a $1.68bn modification to its existing C-17 sustainment contract, extending support services for the airlift aircraft until 2027.
The agreement includes servicing for US Air Force fleets and multiple international partners under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme. This update will extend maintenance and support operations for the widely-used airlifter through 31 October, 2027.
The contract modification reveals Boeing’s role in ensuring the continued operational readiness of the C-17 fleet, not only for the US Air Force but also for international allies. Nations benefiting from this agreement under FMS programme include Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Nato’s Airlift Management Programme.
In 2021, the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) received a £400m ($531.4m) investment to enhance the capabilities of its C-17 Globemaster aircraft and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Approximately £324m was allocated to modernise the C-17 fleet’s software and hardware, improving airlift capacity through a contract with the US Air Force.
Last year, Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX, signed a $5.5bn modification to its F117 engine sustainment support contract with the US Air Force for the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, utilised by the Air Force and eight international partners. The agreement, effective until mid-2027, aims to enhance engine performance, affordability, and sustainability.
Global reach of the C-17
The scope of the work involves sustainment activities at multiple locations in the United States, including Charleston, South Carolina; Long Beach, California; McCord AFB, Washington; Robins Air Force Base in Georgia; and San Antonio, Texas. Additionally, the contract covers operations at undisclosed global sites to ensure support for international C-17 operators.
The C-17 Globemaster III is used in military airlift operations for a range of defence applications, including cargo transport, troop deployment, and humanitarian missions. Boeing’s sustainment services are designed to enhance aircraft longevity and mission readiness across varied operational environments.
The Air Force Lifecycle Management Centre, based at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, oversees the contract’s execution.
According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2024-2034,” Boeing is anticipated to account for 10.1% of the North American military fixed-wing aircraft market.