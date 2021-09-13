RAF receives £400m to upgrade C-17 Globemaster and Chinook fleets

The C-17 fleet played an important role in the UK’s evacuation from Afghanistan. Credit: © 2021 Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) is set to receive a nearly £400m investment from the government to upgrade the capabilities of its C-17 Globemaster aircraft and CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleets.

Around £324m will be invested to modernise software and hardware components of the UK’s C-17 fleet in order to boost airlift capability as part of a contract with the US Air Force (USAF).

The Mk5 and Mk6 Chinook helicopters will be equipped with defensive systems as part of a £64m contract with Boeing Defence UK.

UK Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin said: “Whether evacuating people in Kabul, transporting people to hospital during Covid-19 or providing crucial logistics on the battlefield, the C-17 and Chinook provide an invaluable service to our armed forces across the globe.

“This investment ensures our aircraft are equipped with cutting-edge technology to face a myriad of emerging threats from adversaries.”



The five-and-a-half-year C-17 contract, negotiated by Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), will involve enhancing the ‘Beyond Line of Sight’ satellite-enabled communication equipment and increasing the current free-fall parachuting capability.

Additionally, the ‘Head-Up Display’ in the cockpit will be upgraded to provide C-17 pilots with a wider field of view, increasing situational awareness.

DE&S is also managing the five-year Chinook helicopter contract, under which, some of the units will be equipped with Infra-Red Suppression Systems (IRSS).

The technology will provide the helicopters with increased protection from new missile systems that use heat (infra-red) signature of the aircraft to target.

Both the contracts will support around 200 jobs across the UK.

RAF Chief of the Air Staff air chief marshal Mike Wigston said: “These measures will ensure our Chinook and Globemaster squadrons can operate wherever and whenever needed across the globe.”

