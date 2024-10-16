The annual number of flight hours conducted by the UK’s CH-47 Chinook fleet dropped by nearly 12% in 2023/24, compared to the previous 12 months, and is down by nearly one-fifth since a high of 9,734.7 hours over the 2020/21 recording period.
Released by Joint Aviation Command in early October 2024, the data reveals a gradual reduction in flight hours between 2020/21 through to 2022/23 for the UK Chinook fleet, recording 9,283.8 hours in 2021/22 and 9,055.2 hours in 2022/23, before dropping significantly to 8,027.1 for 2023/24.
According to GlobalData inventories, the UK currently operates a mixed fleet of 59 Chinooks, comprising 37 CH-47D variants, eight marinised MH-47E models, and 14 CH-47E platforms.
This equates to an annual average of 139 flight hours per helicopter during 2023/24.
Meanwhile, the UK government has stated on 8 October that 14 new build CH-47F Extended Range (ER) variants being acquired for the country’s military were estimated to be delivered between July 2024 and July 2029.
According to official figures published in December 2023, aircraft deliveries were due to start from 2027.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Would this be the case, then all 14 new CH-47ER airframes would have to be delivered over a period a little more than two years, in what would be an unusual pace for UK defence procurement.
UK Chinook acquisition treads uneasy path
The acquisition of the 14 ‘ER’ variants, which are thought likely to be used mainly for UK Special Forces operations, was confirmed in March 2024 by the previous Conservative government delays and cost growth. Negotiations with manufacturer Boeing had reduced costs by £300m ($382m at the time).
The acquisition has not been without difficulty, with more than two and a half years going by since the UK was revealed to be intent on the acquisition of 14 CH-47ER helicopters, thought to cost in the region of £1.4bn, or £100m per helicopter.
Initial calculations forecast expected costs of 14 helicopters at £1.4bn, or £100m per platform, although later estimates put the cost of acquisition at over £2bn.
In 2023 the UK agreed to defer the delivery of the helicopters due to financial concerns resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a three-year delay approved in order to meet future British Army capability requirements.
The ER variant has double the range of a standard Chinook and is capable of air-to-air refuelling, with the ability to carry up to 55 personnel or 10,000kg of cargo. The twin-rotor aircraft can reach speeds of up to 300km/h.