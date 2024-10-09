The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has announced the first successful firing of the Aster 30 B1 New Technology (B1NT) missile at a testing site in France.
The French Armament Directorate (DGA) carried out the first qualification firing of the missile, developed by Eurosam, at DGA Essais de Missiles firing range.
It was carried out in presence of representatives of the three participating states (France, Italy and the UK) of the historical trilateral FSAF- Principal Anti-Air Missile Systems (PAAMS) cooperation.
Eurosam is a Franco-Italian joint-venture created between MBDA France, MBDA Italy and Thales.
The test demonstrated the Eurosam-developed missile’s capabilities in a complex scenario.
The missile was fired from an upgraded SAMPT launcher, configured for the forthcoming SAMPT New Generation, which is currently under development for both nations.
This event, part of the “Mercure” firing campaign, is a collaborative effort of the OCCAR-managed bilateral programmes, Aster 30 B1NT and SAMPT NG.
The new air defence assets is planned to be deployed to the French Air Force and the Italian Army and Air Force.
The integration of the Aster 30 B1NT missile extends beyond ground-based systems, with plans to incorporate it into naval programmes like the Mid-Life Upgrade Horizon, a European naval defence project, and Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altura, also managed by OCCAR for France and Italy.
This initiative underscores the missile’s versatility and capability in bolstering maritime and terrestrial defence.
In February 2024, OCCAR executive administration director Joachim Sucker and Eurosam managing director Anne Diaz De Tuesta signed a new European air defence contract amendment.
This amendment is the 14th update to the FSAF-PAAMS agreement. This programme was originally founded in October 1988 as a Franco-Italian venture in the development of anti-air missiles.
The latest amendment stipulates several offerings to the air defence portfolios of France, Italy and the UK.