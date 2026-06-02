Lockheed Martin Space leaders open new NGI factory in Courtland, Alabama. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has opened a new 88,000ft2 missile assembly facility in Courtland, Alabama, dedicated to producing the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The new building, known as Missile Assembly Building 5 (MAB-5), is set to support the US’ layered missile defence architecture by hosting NGI production as part of the efforts to improve national security, the company said in a release on 1 June 2026.

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MAB-5 incorporates Lockheed Martin’s latest digital manufacturing processes and technologies, including a digital twin methodology that reduces risk from design through sustainment.

It also draws “best practices” from programmes such as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and hypersonic systems.

According to Lockheed Martin, these practices aim to boost production efficiency and maintain high quality through increased automation and data-driven workflows.

General Mike Guetlein, director of Golden Dome for America and responsible for the Department of Defense’s missile defence efforts, described the facility as a “critical asset” to national security.

“You are not just building infrastructure, you are building the Arsenal of Freedom. We are moving with purpose, with urgency, and we are moving out…we are forging the shield to secure the Homeland together,” Guetlein said.

The NGI is an open system interceptor that works alongside other components of the missile defence network, such as space-based sensors, radars, and command and control systems.

Lockheed Martin states that upgrades can be performed without removing the missile from its silo, which differs from methods used for older systems.

Lockheed Martin NGI vice president and programme manager Christopher Jewell said: “NGI was designed from the start to adapt. Its digital foundation allows new technologies to be integrated more quickly, ensuring the system can stay ahead of emerging threats.”

The NGI programme has been transitioning from the design phase to production, with major elements undergoing development testing and integration.

According to the company, core technologies such as the interceptor’s engagement capability, sensors, software, and propulsion are demonstrating system-level performance and operations ahead of the Critical Design Review (CDR).

Lockheed Martin states that MAB-5 will optimise workflows, minimise component handling, and maintain precise tolerances for complex parts. Its integrated digital tools will connect design information directly to the manufacturing process to support configuration control, quality assurance, and consistent output as production increases.

The opening of MAB-5 also highlights Lockheed Martin’s commitment in North Alabama, where it has operated since 1963 and produced defence systems in Courtland since 1994.

Last month, the company began construction of the Munitions Production Center in Troy, Alabama. According to Lockheed Martin, this facility will also support NGI production by managing hardware integration and large-scale manufacturing.

Both the Courtland and Troy sites are positioned as main centres for the company’s national missile defence work.

In December last year, Lockheed Martin also opened a 17,000ft² Hypersonics System Integration Lab (SIL) at its Huntsville campus in North Alabama, US.