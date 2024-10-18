US company Honeywell and Merlin, autonomous flight technology developer, have partnered to advance autonomy across a range of military and commercial aircraft platforms.
This partnership, marked by signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), will see the integration of Merlin Pilot, a non-human pilot system, with Honeywell Anthem’s avionics suite.
Initially, the partners aim to retrofit current fixed-wing military aircraft using Merlin’s advanced automation technology to support the warfighter.
This initiative is designed to reduce crew operations and pave the way for eventual uncrewed flight, without compromising on safety.
The collaboration follows after Merlin received a $105m production contract from the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) in June 2024.
The company will work towards bringing its autonomy technology to production and onboard the Special Operations Forces’ C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and other additional aircraft.
In February 2024, Merlin also established partnerships with the Air Mobility Command (AMC) and Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) to integrate the Merlin Pilot on the KC-135 aircraft.
The integration of Honeywell Anthem’s user-friendly interface and flight management with Merlin Pilot’s automation system will offer a suite of automated flight tasks, enhancing operational efficiency for special missions.
The MOU underlines Honeywell’s aim to align its portfolio with the megatrends of automation and the future of aviation.
It also empowers Merlin to further its mission of improving pilot efficiency and flight safety across both commercial and military sectors.
Honeywell Aerospace Technologies Electronic Solutions Bob Buddecke president said: “This collaboration will benefit the military significantly, as this autonomy solution helps alleviate the pilot shortage by reducing the number of pilots required for certain aircraft operations.
“By enabling single-pilot operations and automating key tasks, this partnership provides a scalable and safe solution to ease pilot workload and optimise fleet operations for both the military and commercial aviation industry.”
Honeywell disclosed in February2024 that it will supply 105 T55-GA-714A engines to support Germany’s acquisition of new CH-47F Chinook helicopters.