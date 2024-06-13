US pilots fly a C-130 Hercules with simulated medical patients from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport during Patriot North, 18 July 2018. Credit: DVIDS.

The US is making strides in the evolution of their enduring transport aircraft and at the heart of the innovation is an autonomous systems supplier called Merlin.

In its latest milestone on 11 June 2024, the company was given the go-ahead to start producing its ‘Merlin Pilot’ technology, which will be used to automate certain aspects in flying the C-130J Super Hercules transporter – an aircraft that is used by more than 20 nations and has been in continuous production for more than 25 years.

Under the new contract the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), a joint combatant command within the Department of Defense, has awarded Merlin $105m to begin working toward a production-ready reduced aircrew capability.

Who’s flying the plane!?

“The target will be the co-pilot,” confirmed a Merlin spokesperson, “the idea is to have a pilot that can fly the C-130 by themselves.”

Taking over the co-pilot, Merlin Pilot will streamline the workload on the aircrew.

“Our production system will look to provide sufficient autonomy and automation to reduce workload below a to-be-determined threshold for single pilot operations,” added the spokesperson.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Automated communications will be the first autonomy integration Merlin will integrate for workload reduction.

“For the demo, it will perform audio translation to text and once the pilot concurs with the proposed flight changes, the Merlin Pilot will command the aircraft to honor those commands.”

Merlin Pilot is due take over five aircraft types

This latest contract builds on a previous agreement made in February. Signed by Merlin and Air Mobility Command as well as the Air Force Materiel Command, the deal would demonstrate aspects of the product on the KC-135 Stratotanker.

Between the C-130J and the KC-135 these are the bulk of the mobility fleet in the US Air Force.

At the time the founder and CEO of Merlin, Matt George, spoke with Airforce Technology in an exclusive to explain the plans to reduce transporter aircrews across the US Armed Forces.

“So we have integrated the Merlin Pilot on five different aircraft types. So the Merlin pilot, just like human pilot, can transition between different aircraft platform structures.

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft is flying at Pittsburgh International Airport as part of a local training mission, 23 February 2024. Credit: DVIDS.

“Each aeroplane is different,” said George. “So having a close collaboration and a close partnership with our customer is tremendously important to be able to go get this done in a way that is very safe and also in a way that is seamless, for the end user and for the end customer as we integrate the Merlin Pilot.”

“Over the years, [these current platforms] will probably be in service for the next 100 years, right? So we’re at a really unique point between the next generation tanker, NGAD and the sort of the tactical side, where these aircraft will be built around autonomy.

“So a big part of the work that we’re doing with the US Air Force and these aircraft, is certainly solving today’s problems, but building that trust and confidence in an autonomy system that can perform and step into being the underpinning for future systems in a way that’s pretty different from how we’ve traditionally deployed aircraft.”