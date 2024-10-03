On 27 September 2024, Embraer delivered the seventh C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), further solidifying the aircraft’s reputation as an asset for military and humanitarian operations.
The delivery took place at Galeão Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro; it is an addition to the First Squadron of the First Transport Group (1º/1º GT). This milestone aligns with the FAB’s fifth anniversary of operating the C-390.
In May 2014, Embraer signed a contract worth $3.4bn to build 28 KC-390 cargo planes for the Brazilian Air Force. After negotiations, in 2022, Brazil reduced the number of KC-390 procurements from 28 to 22 and now to just 19 airframes, GlobalData’s “Brazil Defense Market 2024-2029” report highlights.
Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, stated, “Over the past five years, the C-390 Millennium has demonstrated operational qualities, reliability, and versatility, performing the most demanding missions anytime, anywhere, with the Brazilian Air Force. With the delivery of this brand-new aircraft, we are proud to contribute even more to the operational success of the FAB’s missions.”
Since its operational deployment in 2019, the C-390 Millennium has demonstrated performance across various missions. It transported supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, participated in international military exercises, conducted aerial refuelling missions, and repatriated Brazilian citizens. Its multi-role capabilities include fighting wildfires, providing humanitarian support, performing medical evacuations, and managing disasters.
The aircraft’s maximum payload is 26 tons, and its top speed is 470 knots. Its design features a spacious cargo hold with a rear ramp.
The C-390 has garnered attention from several nations, with orders received from Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, The Netherlands, Austria, and South Korea, showing its global appeal.
South Africa is also exploring acquisitions of multi-mission transport aircraft. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is evaluating the C-390 as a potential replacement for its ageing fleet, having recently shown growing interest after a successful demonstration at the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition.
The current fleet of C-390 aircraft has logged over 14,000 flight hours, achieving a mission capability rate of 93% and a mission completion rate exceeding 99%.