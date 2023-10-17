To fortify its military transport capabilities and mission versatility, the Czech Republic has embarked on negotiations to acquire two Embraer C-390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft.
This strategic decision bolsters the Czech Army’s mission potential.
The decision to initiate negotiations stems from a market assessment conducted by the Czech Ministry of Defense, identifying the C-390 as the solution to fulfil the requirements of the Army of the Czech Republic.
The Czech Republic’s intention to acquire two C-390 Millennium aircraft marks an expansion of its airlift capacity, enabling a range of military operations including air transport, air assault missions, aerial resupply, medical evacuation, humanitarian aid, air-to-air refuelling and firefighting.
Notably, the C-390 Millennium offers an advantage with reduced maintenance needs, resulting in heightened availability and cost efficiency.
The ongoing negotiations aim to culminate in signing an acquisition contract for two aircraft with extensive support. This encompasses a training programme for pilots, loadmasters and technicians, spare parts provisions, and an entry-into-operation plan, which includes the presence of Embraer personnel in the country during the initial phase.
With this announcement, the Czech Republic joins a group of nations opting for the C-390 Millennium, following in the footsteps of Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands and Austria.
The C-390 was introduced into the Brazilian Air Force’s fleet in 2019. Operating with an operational availability of approximately 80% and a mission completion rate exceeding 99%, the C-390 has proven its productivity.
Notably, the Czech Republic’s active role in developing and producing the C-390 Millennium underlines the strengthening cooperation between the nation and Embraer. Czech company Aero Vodochody is already a strategic partner and supplier for the programme, contributing to the production of various aircraft components.
The C-390 can carry a payload of 26 tons. It also can reach a speed of 470 knots and has an extended range, allowing for various missions including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue operations, firefighting and humanitarian missions.
The aircraft can perform on temporary or unpaved runways such as packed earth, soil and gravel. Furthermore, the C-390 is equipped for air-to-air refuelling, demonstrating its tanker and receiver capabilities in aerial refuelling operations.
With the acquisition of the C-390 Millennium, the Czech Republic is enhancing its military transport capabilities, ensuring the nation’s preparedness for a spectrum of missions and strengthening its strategic partnerships.