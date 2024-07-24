The Farnborough Airshow has proven a fertile ground for Embraer, with acquisitions enhancing European and South American air capabilities.
In a move to enhance their tactical airlift capabilities, the Netherlands and Austria have jointly procured nine Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft. This collaboration was cemented at the Farnborough Airshow. The Dutch Ministry of Defense and the Austrian Air Force will receive five and four aircraft respectively.
Joint Dutch-Austrian acquisition boosts tactical airlift capabilities
According to GlobalData’s Netherlands and Austria defence market intelligence, the Netherlands and Austria are both replacing their C-130H Hercules fleets with medium twin-jet transport aircraft.
GlobalData’s “Austria Defense Market 2024-2029” report also highlights that the Austrian Air Force has remarked there is potential to synergise training programs for the new type with the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
The C-390 Millennium will enable both countries to perform a range of missions, from cargo and troop transport to medical evacuation and firefighting. Vice-Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, National Armaments Director of the Netherlands, emphasised the importance of this synergy and highlighted the collaborative efforts that have made this acquisition possible.
“This is a good example of collaboration in Europe between countries,” said Hartman. “The constructive support of Embraer has played a crucial role in the successful realisation of this agreement.”
Embraer’s President and CEO, Bosco da Costa Jr., echoed this sentiment, welcoming the Netherlands and Austria into the growing community of C-390 operators. He touted the aircraft’s performance, reliability, and low lifecycle costs as factors in its expanding adoption.
Hungary also recently acquired the C-390 Millennium, which cost approximately $285.7m for two aircraft. Meanwhile, Embraer, seeking to bolster support for its C-390 operators, is in discussions to establish the first European training hub for the aircraft in partnership with Rheinmetall. This hub would train European aircrew and support the growing fleet of C-390s across Europe.
Paraguayan Air Force modernises fleet with Super Tucanos
In a parallel development, the Paraguayan Air Force (FAP) has committed to purchasing six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Embraer. The deal also announced at the Farnborough Airshow, bolsters Paraguay’s aerial reconnaissance and defence capabilities. Deliveries of the aircraft, known for their multi-mission versatility, are scheduled to begin in 2025.
The A-29 Super Tucano can perform roles ranging from close air support to training missions. Air General Júlio Rubén Fullaondo Céspedes, Commander of the Paraguayan Air Force, stressed the aircraft’s importance in combating modern threats such as drug trafficking and transnational organised crime.
“We are in the process of modernising our aerial and detection capabilities,” said Céspedes. “We intend to be up to the technological standards that allow us to correctly apply the measures established in the Law on Surveillance and Protection of Paraguayan Airspace.”
Fabio Caparica, Embraer’s Commercial Vice President for Latin America, emphasised the A-29’s track record, noting its use worldwide and its combination of cost-effectiveness and versatility.
Strategic implications and future prospects
The Farnborough Airshow has highlighted Embraer’s role in modernising global air forces. The joint Dutch-Austrian acquisition of the C-390 Millennium and Paraguay’s purchase of the A-29 Super Tucano reflect a broader trend of nations seeking cost-effective solutions for their defence needs.
As Embraer continues to expand its footprint, these transactions underline the company’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of modern military operations.