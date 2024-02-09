As Hungary gears up to bolster its airlift capabilities with the C-390 Millennium, Embraer Defense & Security marks a test flight in Brazil. Source: Embraer

Embraer Defense & Security celebrated a successful test flight in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil as Hungary prepares to enhance its airlift capabilities by acquiring the C-390 Millennium.

With the acquisition of two C-390s, Hungary becomes the third nation to embrace this platform, following Brazil and Portugal. The decision shows Hungary’s commitment to modernising its defence infrastructure and enhancing its operational readiness in various mission scenarios.

The Czech Republic and Austria are among the latest countries to acquire Embraer’s C-390 Millennium aircraft. Negotiations between the Czech Ministry of Defense and Embraer signal the Czech Republic’s intent to procure two C-390s. Meanwhile, Austria plans to acquire four units. Embraer and Mahindra forged a partnership to promote the C-390 programme in India today, 9 February, 2024.

The acquisition of two C-390 tanker aircraft is expected to cost Hungary $285.7m, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Hungarian defence market.

One distinctive feature of Hungary’s C-390 fleet will be integrating an intensive care unit, a testament to its versatility in supporting humanitarian missions. This specialised configuration reflects a forward-thinking approach to military airlift capabilities, positioning Hungary as a proactive contributor to international relief efforts.

The C-390’s performance metrics include its ability to carry heavier payloads and operate on diverse terrains. With a payload capacity of 26 tons and a cruising speed of 470 knots, the aircraft offers flexibility for missions ranging from troop transport to aeromedical evacuation and firefighting.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Beyond its technical specifications, the C-390 embodies a strategic shift in military transport, challenging conventional notions of interoperability and mission versatility.

In 2021, Embraer commenced the assembly of Hungary’s first KC-390 Millennium aircraft at its facility in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil, after completing the critical design review.

With the successful completion of its maiden flight, Hungary’s C-390 programme enters the testing and integration phase.