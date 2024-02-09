Embraer Defense & Security celebrated a successful test flight in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil as Hungary prepares to enhance its airlift capabilities by acquiring the C-390 Millennium.
With the acquisition of two C-390s, Hungary becomes the third nation to embrace this platform, following Brazil and Portugal. The decision shows Hungary’s commitment to modernising its defence infrastructure and enhancing its operational readiness in various mission scenarios.
The Czech Republic and Austria are among the latest countries to acquire Embraer’s C-390 Millennium aircraft. Negotiations between the Czech Ministry of Defense and Embraer signal the Czech Republic’s intent to procure two C-390s. Meanwhile, Austria plans to acquire four units. Embraer and Mahindra forged a partnership to promote the C-390 programme in India today, 9 February, 2024.
The acquisition of two C-390 tanker aircraft is expected to cost Hungary $285.7m, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Hungarian defence market.
One distinctive feature of Hungary’s C-390 fleet will be integrating an intensive care unit, a testament to its versatility in supporting humanitarian missions. This specialised configuration reflects a forward-thinking approach to military airlift capabilities, positioning Hungary as a proactive contributor to international relief efforts.
The C-390’s performance metrics include its ability to carry heavier payloads and operate on diverse terrains. With a payload capacity of 26 tons and a cruising speed of 470 knots, the aircraft offers flexibility for missions ranging from troop transport to aeromedical evacuation and firefighting.
Beyond its technical specifications, the C-390 embodies a strategic shift in military transport, challenging conventional notions of interoperability and mission versatility.
In 2021, Embraer commenced the assembly of Hungary’s first KC-390 Millennium aircraft at its facility in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil, after completing the critical design review.
With the successful completion of its maiden flight, Hungary’s C-390 programme enters the testing and integration phase.