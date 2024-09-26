The C-390 is being considered as a potential replacement for SANDF’s older aircraft fleet. Source: Aerospace Trek/Shutterstock

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is progressing in evaluating the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft following the successful showcase of Embraer‘s platform at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition.

The C-390 stands as a contender to replace SANDF’s ageing aircraft fleet. GlobalData’s intelligence on the South African defence market highlights that the South African Air Force has nine C-130BZ transport aircraft acquired from Lockheed Martin from 1963 onwards.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is advancing its plans to modernise its transport capabilities, with Embraer’s C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft emerging as a candidate for its next-generation fleet. Following a second successful visit to South Africa, the C-390 Millennium was demonstrated from September 18-22, 2024.

Embraer, a global player in military aviation, highlighted the C-390 to South African political leaders, including President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and Defense Minister Angie Motshekga.

Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, emphasised the relevance of the C-390 to SANDF’s evolving requirements:

“Embraer recognises the professionalism and dedication of the SANDF during the ongoing selection process to renew its fleet of legacy transport aircraft. The C-390 is a strategically important aircraft that offers outstanding versatility, range, and speed. We are confident that it is well suited to meet the needs of the South African National Defence Force,” he stated.

Advancing fleet modernisation

With its ability to transport up to 26 tons of cargo, operate under demanding conditions, and execute a range of missions—including troop and cargo transport, medical evacuation, disaster relief, and aerial refuelling—the C-390 Millennium is seen as a potential successor to the SANDF’s ageing fleet.

SANDF officials have shown growing interest in the aircraft as they advance their evaluation and procurement process. In a statement from the SANDF, it was noted:

“The South African National Defence Force has had the opportunity to evaluate the C-390 Millennium, and we appreciate the wide range of capabilities and technology that we’ve experienced. SANDF has shown interest in the C-390 Millennium as it advances in the necessary steps for the selection of the much-needed strategic lift capability for the SANDF.”

A proven global asset

Since its launch in 2019, the C-390 Millennium has proven itself for several air forces worldwide, including Brazil, Portugal, and Hungary. The aircraft is also in service or on order by Austria, South Korea, and the Netherlands, with the Czech Republic recently joining the buyers list. The C-390’s avionics suite and mission software offer mission success rates.

Embraer is exploring the possibility of opening Europe’s first dedicated C-390 Millennium training hub in collaboration with Rheinmetall. This facility would offer training for pilots, loadmasters, and mechanics, serving the growing number of European nations adopting the C-390.