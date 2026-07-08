The combat-proven AMRAAM has been selected by more than 40 nations. Credit: USAF.

Raytheon, an RTX business, said that it is collaborating with the US government and multiple Nato member states to expand production capacity for the advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) in Europe.

In its 7 July release, the company stated that it is carrying out a series of feasibility studies intended to qualify additional European suppliers for priority AMRAAM components.

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These studies, funded by allied nations involved in the partnership, are designed to increase manufacturing capacity, shorten delivery times, and strengthen resilience across the supply chain.

Raytheon has indicated that further countries are expected to join this multinational project to support industrial capacity and meet increasing global demand.

The announcement was marked by a signing ceremony at the Nato Summit, attended by senior government officials, including the US Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, Michael Duffey, along with representatives from participating international partners.

Michael P. Duffey said: “Expanding AMRAAM production capacity is essential to meeting the urgent air defence needs of the United States and our allies. As the world’s most advanced air-to-air missile, AMRAAM is central to maintaining our operational edge. This is the kind of practical industrial cooperation that turns Allied commitments into tangible warfighting capability, strengthens burden sharing and ensures the US and its Allies continue to deliver capability at the speed today’s security environment demands.”

The AMRAAM is a dual-role missile, compatible with both air-to-air and surface-launch missions, and has been integrated onto a variety of fighter aircraft including the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS-39 Gripen, Tornado, and Harrier.

Its latest version is operational across all variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, making it the only radar-guided air-to-air missile authorised for use on this platform.

Raytheon states that the AMRAAM has been procured by more than 40 countries.

In addition to the AMRAAM initiative, Raytheon is partnering with European companies to increase production of the Stinger missile, a lightweight, self-contained air defence system.

Deployed by ground troops, the surface-to-air missile is selected by 24 countries, including 10 NATO members.

The company is working with Diehl Defence to manufacture the guidance section and to source subcomponents across Europe, with additional assembly operations based in the Netherlands.

Raytheon land and air defense systems president Tom Laliberty said: “We are laser-focused on doubling our Stinger missile production capacity. Expanding Stinger production in Europe strengthens our industrial base and broadens our global network, ensuring our allies have reliable access to this critical air defence capability.”