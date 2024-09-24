Currently, the Five Eyes intelligence community consists of the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Credit: Vasin Lee / Shutterstock.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the Canadian Department of National Defence have formalised a trilateral collaboration to drive forward critical artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity systems, the research outfits announced on 20 September 2024.

By combining their efforts in AI and cybersecurity, the UK, US, and Canada aim to maintain a technological edge as geopolitical challenges grow more complex.

The MoD’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) will lead the UK’s efforts, with Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) taking charge in Canada. According to the MoD, this agreement is pivotal for cementing the close ties among the nations and further integrating their research and development (R&D) efforts. The collaboration aims to reduce duplication of research by sharing key insights and technologies across borders.

In a recent statement, Dr Nick Joad, Director of Science and Technology at the UK Ministry of Defence, emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating the collaboration is “one of our most vital and enduring partnerships”. He added that advancing areas such as cybersecurity and AI is critical for maintaining national defence and ensuring security in an evolving global landscape.

Among the first projects under this initiative is the CASTLE (Cyber Agents for Security Testing and Learning Environments) programme, which focuses on using AI to defend against advanced cyber threats autonomously. AI-driven systems are increasingly essential to mitigating the surge in cyberattacks, particularly as malicious actors now leverage AI to launch more frequent and sophisticated attacks. DARPA notes that CASTLE is designed to enable AI to autonomously detect, classify, and respond to cyber threats, reducing reliance on human operators, who can no longer keep pace with the volume of threats.

The partnership will also address other areas of AI integration in defence. DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins stressed the significance of trustworthy AI, citing the need to create resilient systems that can withstand attacks by skilled adversaries. Developing AI systems capable of rapid decision-making in battlefield scenarios while ensuring safety and trust is a central goal. She further noted that international collaboration is a “big step toward enhancing our understanding in the outlined research and development thrust areas” and is crucial for developing advanced technologies.

The GlobalData report on AI in defence supports this approach, highlighting the rapid growth in AI-related defence technologies. According to GlobalData, the AI market is expected to reach $908.7bn by 2030, driven by a 35.2% compound annual growth rate. AI is increasingly seen as a critical tool for modern warfare, automating key functions such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control, and simulation.

The report also points out that AI poses ethical and security challenges. It raises concerns about lethal autonomous weapons, which could be used to identify and eliminate threats without human intervention. Despite these concerns, the urgency of developing cutting-edge AI technologies is being felt globally, particularly given rising geopolitical tensions and the current war in Ukraine. As nations race to gain an advantage in AI development, the UK, US, and Canada are positioning themselves as leaders in this field.

Dr Paul Hollinshead, Chief Executive of Dstl, underscored the importance of leveraging this partnership to ensure the UK remains secure. “Together, we are driving value for money for our respective taxpayers while creating mission critical capabilities through science and technology, keeping our countries and our people safe,” Hollinshead said.