United States Air Force Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor fighter aircraft. Credit: Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of War (DoW) has reached a framework agreement with Lockheed Martin to increase manufacturing capacity for the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM), a next generation air-to-air missile.

The deal, announced on 17 September, aims to address growing demand for advanced munitions by strengthening the industry supply chain and supporting significant investments in production infrastructure and workforce development.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

According to the DoW, the agreement sets the stage for a multi-year procurement contract, pending legislative approval.

This approach is designed to send “clear, long-term demand signals across the defence industrial base,” Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey said.

“Speed, scale, and stability drive acquisition excellence, and these gears must turn in unison,” Duffey stated, highlighting the department’s focus on ensuring timely delivery of advanced capabilities to military personnel.

The newly announced agreement lays the groundwork for a multi-year procurement contract for the AIM-260 JATM, subject to approval from Congress. By outlining long-term purchasing intentions, the framework is designed to bolster and expand the missile programme’s industrial base.

This development marks a further step in efforts to increase national munitions capabilities, as outlined by current leadership. The agreement serves as a basis for potential future multi-year orders for the JATM, supporting legislative priorities to maintain a consistent supply of advanced missile systems.

Additionally, the agreement is a product of the DoW’s broader Acquisition Transformation Strategy, which aims to overhaul traditional procurement processes. It reflects ongoing collaborative efforts to update acquisition practices and deliver essential defence capabilities at the required speed and scale.

Lockheed Martin said it will make the necessary investments to support increased manufacturing output.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control president Tim Cahill said: “This agreement builds on years of collaboration to deliver this critical air dominance capability to the warfighter. We will deliver JATM at the speed our nation and allies demand while providing value for taxpayers and our shareholders.”

The AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile is designed to address both current and emerging aerial threats, offering capabilities that exceed those of existing air-to-air weapons in terms of range and effectiveness.

The missile is intended for use across a range of platforms, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, providing flexibility for both Air Force and Navy operations.

Development and production of the JATM involve collaboration between Lockheed Martin, the US Air Force, and the US Navy.

In August, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed a government investment of approximately A$736m to acquire AIM-260 JATMs, making Australia the first nation outside the US to operate the new missile.