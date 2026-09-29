AMRAAM operates on 14 platforms and is fielded by 44 countries. Credit: © RTX.

Raytheon, an RTX business, has received a multi-year contract worth up to $20.7bn from the US Department of War (DoW) to ramp up production of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

The contract, which includes a five-year base period with two additional option years, is a joint investment by the DoW, the US Air Force, the US Navy, and international customers via Foreign Military Sales.

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According to a statement from the department, this latest award will nearly double AMRAAM output compared to previous manufacturing levels as part of broader efforts to strengthen the national and allied munitions industrial base.

DoW Acquisition and Sustainment Under Secretary Michael Duffey said: “We are working across the defence industry to ramp production and build the Arsenal of Freedom.

“This award strengthens our ability to equip the Joint Force and our allies with a proven air-to-air capability, ensuring our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage.”

The award follows an agreement announced earlier this year between Raytheon and the department that supports annual production of at least 1,900 AMRAAM missiles.

RTX said its AMRAAM output in 2025 was nearly double its 2024 level, and that it has been working with hundreds of smaller suppliers to increase capacity.

In July this year, the company also announced collaboration with the US government and multiple Nato member states to expand production capacity for the AMRAAM in Europe.

AMRAAM is used for air-to-air engagements and as the interceptor in the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS.

The missile in its fifth generation is operated by 44 countries, achieving more than 7,000 successful live fires in test and combat.

According to Raytheon, AMRAAM is integrated on several US and European combat aircraft, including F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, Eurofighter Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado and Harrier platforms.

The latest version is also operational across F-35 variants, according to the company.

Raytheon president Phil Jasper said: “We continue to make significant investments in our workforce, technology, supply chain and facilities to rapidly scale production capacity and meet surging demand from the US Air Force, Navy and our international partners.”