A C-130H Hercules of the 139th Airlift Wing lands during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2 at Alpena CRTC, Michigan, 11 August 2026. Credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Christopher Bishop.

CAE USA has received a $300m contract to continue delivering the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-130H Aircrew Training System services for another nine years.

Under the recompete award, CAE will provide aircrew training and sustainment services at five training centres across the US through December 2035.

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The extension follows nearly 20 years of partnership between CAE and the USAF under the C-130H Aircrew Training System (ATS) programme.

Aircrew from the USAF Reserve and Air National Guard will continue to train on CAE-managed simulators and devices at facilities including Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas, which houses the Training Service Support Centre and C-130H Formal Training Unit, as well as bases in Georgia, Wyoming, Minnesota, and Missouri.

According to CAE, the contract covers a full suite of services, including programme management, training delivery, device maintenance and logistics, cybersecurity solutions, and ongoing system upgrades.

The package aims to ensure training remains consistent with upgrades to the C-130H platform over the contract period. CAE stated it currently supports training with nine full-mission simulators and over 45 training devices.

Aircrew training is provided for multiple roles, supporting pilots, flight engineers, navigators, and loadmasters to meet USAF mission readiness requirements.

CAE defence and security, USA vice president and interim general manager Srini Dixit said: “The C-130H remains a critical platform for the US Air Force and CAE is proud to continue delivering the training excellence required to support mission readiness and operational success.

“As the incumbent training provider, we are committed to providing exceptional performance, innovation, and value while ensuring the C-130H Aircrew Training System evolves to meet the US Air Force’s requirements.”

The latest agreement comes eight years after CAE secured its initial ATS contract with the USAF in 2018. With this new award, CAE is set to remain the prime contractor for C-130H aircrew training into the mid-2030s, the company confirmed.