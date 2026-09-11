GA-ASI’s Wildfire is focused on ISR, strike and similar roles. Credit: General Atomics.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has unveiled Wildfire, a newly designed uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) developed to address future demand for large, scalable, and cost-effective UAS operations.

In a 10 September release, the company stated that Wildfire is a “clean-sheet” aircraft, specifically tailored to meet evolving defence and commercial requirements.

The Wildfire draws on over three decades of GA-ASI’s operational experience from platforms such as the MQ-1B Predator, MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-9B SkyGuardian, MQ-20 Avenger, and FQ-42A, which have accumulated nearly 10 million flight hours to date, primarily in combat scenarios.

According to the company, the new UAS is designed for rapid deployment in large quantities, with capabilities shaped by lessons learnt from previous unmanned programmes.

Intended as an attrition-tolerant platform, Wildfire features lower-cost components, increased modularity, and adaptable payload configurations.

GA-ASI president David Alexander said: “This is exactly the right design for high-demand missions and cost-conscious customers. Our tailor-designed, attrition-tolerant Wildfirebalances the high capability our aircraft are known for with huge flexibility and great scalability.”

Unlike the MQ-9B, which has been demonstrated in a variety of roles including submarine hunting and airborne early warning, Wildfire will focus on intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and strike roles, according to the company.

For defence missions, the new platform is designed for faster delivery and deployment compared to traditional uncrewed systems, while its modular payload and hardpoint configuration also allow for non-combat roles such as heavy cargo delivery.

According to GA-ASI, Wildfire is designed for high-volume production, enabling wider operational use in contested environments, and for supporting kinetic battlefield tasks at scale.

The aircraft is being proposed as part of the US Air Force’s Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) initiative overseen by the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), which is seeking alternatives to the MQ-9A Reaper.

GA-ASI reported that Wildfire exceeds several key MMA requirements, including a ferry range of over 8,000 nautical miles and the ability to carry two Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles simultaneously, or four Joint Strike Missiles, among other payload combinations.

The UAS will be equipped with advanced autonomous control, supporting collaborative operations and allowing networked management of multiple aircraft at once.

According to GA-ASI, satellite-based control systems for low-earth orbit communications have already been validated in prior flight programmes.

GA-ASI said its existing manufacturing base and supplier network would enable the production and delivery of the Wildfire aircraft significantly ahead of the DIU’s 2031 schedule for the MMA programme.