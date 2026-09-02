Saab delivers Giraffe 1X radars to RAF. Credit: Saab AB.

Saab UK has delivered its Giraffe 1X radar systems to the Royal Air Force (RAF) as part of efforts to address the increasing threat posed by uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

In a statement issued on 2 September, the company indicated the delivery was made in response to an “urgent operational demand”.

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The new equipment joins RAF’s wider counter-drone architecture, supporting the detection, tracking and engagement of airborne threats.

The newly supplied radars will join RAF’s comprehensive counter-drone architecture, enhancing the force’s ability to detect, track, and engage airborne threats.

Saab UK group managing director Andy Fraser said: “This delivery showcases the dedication and expertise of teams across Saab, from our UK manufacturing operations through to colleagues across the wider business, who worked together to support delivery of this capability.

“We are proud to provide British and coalition forces with the capabilities they need to carry out their mission and to keep people and society safe.”

The Giraffe 1X radar is designed to provide air surveillance, target acquisition for ground-based air defence (GBAD), and sense-and-warn capabilities against artillery, rockets, and mortars within a single compact system.

Weighing under 150kg, it is intended for quick deployment and can detect low, slow, and small aerial threats.

Saab stated that the radar supports the RAF Regiment’s existing responsibilities in providing counter-UAS protection both in the UK and on overseas deployments, including ongoing operations in the Middle East where specialist units remain focused on safeguarding personnel and infrastructure from drone activity.

The collaboration between Saab UK and the RAF follows previous joint work to enhance capabilities and is grounded in their long-standing partnership.

According to Saab UK, the delivery process drew upon both local manufacturing and the company’s wider global operations to meet the accelerated timeline.

An RAF spokesperson said: “This equipment is critical in mitigating the risk to life posed by the drone threat. Saab gave delivery quickly and innovatively, working with the MoD team to satisfy this contract.”