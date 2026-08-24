Saab has revealed a full-scale concept model of its future uncrewed combat air system, designated A3-001, at the Jubilee Air Show held at Malmen Air Base in Linköping, Sweden.
Dubbed A3-001, the new concept reflects a vision for a new generation of air systems where uncrewed and crewed platforms operate together as integrated forces.
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The system is intended for deployment in high-risk missions, including electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defences, and precision strikes in contested environments.
The company stated that the platform would feature a high degree of autonomy, low observability, and multi-domain operational capability.
Saab has yet to publicly disclose details on the platform’s maximum speed and other performance characteristics.
Saab Advanced Programs business unit head Peter Nilsson said: “Our current development phase, in close collaboration with Sweden, is focused on exploring technologies for next-generation combat air systems.
“As part of this work, we intend to fly uncrewed demonstrators with fighter-like characteristics before 2030 as we support Sweden in considering their future options.
“This separate Saab A3 system is our own concept for what could follow in the mid-2030s should Sweden decide to build on the work we are currently doing,” Nilsson added.
The unveiling of the A3-001 comes after a June report by Reuters that Airbus is increasingly considering a partnership with Saab amid uncertainty surrounding the Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.
The FCAS concept has emphasised the importance of crewed-uncrewed teaming via Remote Carriers, a capability the A3-001 is envisioned to support.
Saab stated that the new uncrewed platform draws on its longstanding experience in aerospace and could serve as a complement to the Gripen and future crewed combat air capabilities.
The unveiling of the A3-001 also follows Saab’s announcement in December last year regarding its construction of a digitally manufactured, 3D-printed fuselage for uncrewed autonomous aircraft.
However, it remains unverified whether that specific fuselage belongs to the A3-001 platform.